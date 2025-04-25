Meltzer questions WWE’s claims about Wrestlemania viewership, update on WWE’s purchase of AAA

– Dave Meltzer questioned WWE’s claim that WrestleMania viewership was up 114% from last year, calling the numbers unrealistic. He pointed out that last year’s show had over 20 million viewers in India alone, while this year’s reported viewership appears to be under 3.6 million, possibly 7.2 million total with U.S. numbers included.

Meltzer also noted that while WWE didn’t inflate the attendance figures as much this year, it seems they heavily exaggerated the viewership numbers instead.

– AAA people in charge have said that everyone on the roster needs to start learning English and to work in more of an American style, after WWE bought the company, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Jeremy Borash is reportedly being added to the AAA creative team and Konnan will remain in some form, but whether he will be head of creative is unclear.

