Mariah May/WWE update, Travis Scott to wrestle in WWE?, Kairi Sane expected back

– WWE is reportedly prepared to offer a huge deal to former AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May, reports @WrestleVotes. It was noted that with May set to become a free agent before the end of 2025, the company is willing to do what it takes to secure her services.

– PWInsider reports that Kairi Sane was at Wrestlemania and is expected to be back anytime.

– Regarding reports of Travis Scott and John Cena doing a tag team match, the theory was that Bad Bunny would be on the other side. Cody Rhodes would make the most sense as the partner but that aspect wasn’t confirmed.

(source: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

