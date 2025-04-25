Logan Paul shares a heartwarming exchange with Iyo Sky

Apr 25, 2025 - by staff

In a recent vlog, Logan Paul shared a heartwarming exchange with Iyo Sky.

The conversation started when Iyo told Logan, “You’re my favorite wrestler in WWE.”

Logan responded with admiration, saying, “Congratulations. You are such a legend.”

The conversation continued with Iyo asking, “Did you watch my match?”

Logan replied, “Yes I did. As I was stretching.”

Iyo repeated her earlier sentiment, saying, “You are my favourite wrestler.”

Logan was touched, responding, “No way. Thank you so much. You are very good.”

One Response

  1. USA #0 says:
    April 25, 2025 at 12:48 am

    That’s funny coming from someone from Japan if we think about how much trouble he caused there.
    Sounds like what Iyo said was scripted.

