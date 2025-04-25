Logan Paul shares a heartwarming exchange with Iyo Sky
Logan Paul congratulated Iyo Sky after her match at WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/tkZYFaPVjB
— CJ ⚡️ (@lmJustCJ) April 24, 2025
In a recent vlog, Logan Paul shared a heartwarming exchange with Iyo Sky.
The conversation started when Iyo told Logan, “You’re my favorite wrestler in WWE.”
Logan responded with admiration, saying, “Congratulations. You are such a legend.”
The conversation continued with Iyo asking, “Did you watch my match?”
Logan replied, “Yes I did. As I was stretching.”
Iyo repeated her earlier sentiment, saying, “You are my favourite wrestler.”
Logan was touched, responding, “No way. Thank you so much. You are very good.”
That’s funny coming from someone from Japan if we think about how much trouble he caused there.
Sounds like what Iyo said was scripted.