Logan Paul shares a heartwarming exchange with Iyo Sky

Logan Paul congratulated Iyo Sky after her match at WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/tkZYFaPVjB — CJ ⚡️ (@lmJustCJ) April 24, 2025

In a recent vlog, Logan Paul shared a heartwarming exchange with Iyo Sky.

The conversation started when Iyo told Logan, “You’re my favorite wrestler in WWE.”

Logan responded with admiration, saying, “Congratulations. You are such a legend.”

The conversation continued with Iyo asking, “Did you watch my match?”

Logan replied, “Yes I did. As I was stretching.”

Iyo repeated her earlier sentiment, saying, “You are my favourite wrestler.”

Logan was touched, responding, “No way. Thank you so much. You are very good.”

