Jey Uso sold his soul long ago

There have been some conspiracies about the Jey Uso character floating around the internet leading up to and after WrestleMania 41. Take a look at this. It’s not a timeline that I came up with originally on my own, but it’s the 2025 Jey Uso Timeline. It means something.

Jey Uso 2025 Timeline

1/6 Raw: Jey Uso has a ring entrance with Travis Scott

1/7 NXT: The Rock has his infamous promo on NXT. Here he embraced his role as the “Final Boss,” and says that he is 20 steps ahead.

2/1 Royal Rumble: Jey Uso enters the Rumble at #20

2/1 Royal Rumble: John Cena and Jey Uso are the final two participants in the Royal Rumble Match

2/1 Royal Rumble Press Conference: John Cena enters himself in the Elimination Chamber with no other qualifications and says that it is “best for business.”

2/21 Smackdown: The Rock asked Cody for his Soul

3/1 Elimination Chamber: John Cena, Travis Scott, and The Rock turn on Cody Rhodes

4/19 Wrestlemania Night 1: Jey Uso wins the World Heavyweight title, unassisted.

4/20 Wrestlemania Night 2: John Cena wins the WWE Title with the help of Travis Scott

4/21 Raw: Jey Uso has an odd celebration with Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso

Seeing it all down on paper, that timeline connects a lot to The Rock. Will Jey sell his soul to The Final Boss? He already has.

There are other events that have happened with Jey this year and in them you can find videos of him doing the two finger sign that Rock did as a throat slash when Cena turned on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. The Jey turn is on.

What’s more interesting?

Just to start, I think Jey and The Rock together is a way more interesting story if I’m Jey Uso. For him to be the ultimate babyface, but then selling his soul to The Rock is such a juicy way to feel burnt as a wrestling fan. The alternative is a tepid babyface run that burns out and maybe makes it to Summerslam where a way more over Seth Rollins gets the world title and does actual interesting things with it.

Why would Jey join The Rock? Well, first and foremost, any reasonable person would have an issue with everything that Roman Reigns has done. Jey was abused by Reigns. While Jey and Roman did work together for War Games, they have barely interacted on screen since and seem to have a frosty kayfabe relationship. Also, think about the John Cena promo in Belgium. A lot of the grievances that he laid out would easily apply to Jey Uso. The main two being 1) The backlash that people had about Jey winning the Rumble online and 2) The fans getting behind Roman after all the horrible things he did to Jey, without an apology or any remorse.

The fans were awful to him and then to still choose Roman, who got to main event in lieu of main event Jey Uso. It makes a ton of sense to me why Jey would be bitter and go to this extreme to get what he feels like he deserves.



Raw after Mania

As for this week on the Raw after WrestleMania, did anyone else think Sami, Jey, or Jimmy was going to turn in that moment? It was just a surreal segment that felt like something was missing on purpose. Jey put his glasses on, so you couldn’t see what he was doing, which I thought was telling. Also, you don’t bring back Sami Zayn to be a heel for no reason. A Jimmy Uso turn isn’t much better. What does Jimmy do for anyone as a heel?

So, the only reason to have all three in the ring in that way was to make you absolutely hate Jey Uso when he turns on both, aligns with The Rock, and it’s revealed that his title win was a heel plan all along.

The Rock

A turn like that for Jey could be a career defining story for him. It also has long-term legs and allows Jey to be The Rocks wrestling shield. The John Cena alliance is cool, but Jey is family with The Rock and and alliance feels right based on the Bloodline narrative.

So, what do you think? Big conspiracy fantasy booking that will never happen, or something more?

