Impact to air at 10PM ET live next week

Apr 25, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

TNA Impact next week on May 1 will air at 10PM ET instead of the usual 8PM ET time slot on AXS TV.

The show will be a live airing from the Bren Events Center on the campus of the University of California in Irvine and will feature the fallout from this Sunday’s Rebellion pay-per-view.

At the 8PM ET time slot there will be a replay of the Unbreakable show which took place last week in Las Vegas so that will serve as the lead-in for the new episode of Impact.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Stevie Turner

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal