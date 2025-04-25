Impact to air at 10PM ET live next week

TNA Impact next week on May 1 will air at 10PM ET instead of the usual 8PM ET time slot on AXS TV.

The show will be a live airing from the Bren Events Center on the campus of the University of California in Irvine and will feature the fallout from this Sunday’s Rebellion pay-per-view.

At the 8PM ET time slot there will be a replay of the Unbreakable show which took place last week in Las Vegas so that will serve as the lead-in for the new episode of Impact.

NEXT WEEK, #TNAiMPACT goes LIVE from Irvine,CA with a special start time of 10PM ET! WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/ZTlWqchalq pic.twitter.com/xs1ZJnZAT4 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 25, 2025

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

