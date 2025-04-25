FrAxiom Called Up To WWE Main Roster As Part Of SmackDown Brand

While WWE Backlash: St. Louis got a major main event announcement in the opening segment of the April 25, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown, the first match of the night brought a significant debut of its own.

Live from a packed Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, the post-WrestleMania 41 edition of SmackDown kicked off in-ring action with the official main roster debut of former NXT Tag Team Champions FrAxiom.

Introduced by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis as the newest addition to the blue brand, the high-octane duo of Nathan Frazer and Axiom stepped into the spotlight as full-time members of the WWE main roster.

FrAxiom made their SmackDown debut in tag team action against the seasoned team of Angel and Berto—collectively known as Los Garza—marking a new chapter for the former NXT standouts on Friday nights.

