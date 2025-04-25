Dominik Mysterio on possibly turning babyface, Stephanie McMahon’s advice for Logan Paul, Cena note

– WWE undisputed Heavyweight Champion John Cena is now currently advertised for July 18th edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

– Stephanie McMahon’s advice to Logan Paul on being a heel:

“I am the most booed ever, but they love to hate me. You just have to have fun with it. And let them in and shit on them in ways that is creative. You can have fun with them, that’s what they want. They wanna have fun with you. And you’re like the most boo-able guy.”

– Dominik Mysterio on possibly turning babyface after getting cheered for winning the IC Title at WrestleMania:

“Whatever the company wants, I’m here for them. I’m a team player and they know that. At the end of the day, whatever is best for business is going to happen.”

(Source: CBS Sports)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

