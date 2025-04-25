Cody Rhodes taking a break from the ring, Natalya booked for the Crockett Cup

– Cody Rhodes is currently at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida, enjoying a well-deserved break with his family after his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania.

– Kenzie Paige vs. WWE’s Natalya Neidhart for the NWA World Women’s Championship is set for May 17th at the 2300 Arena during The Crockett Cup.

CEO William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) has made the call: at Crockett Cup 2025 in Philadelphia, it will be NWA Women’s World Champion Kenzie Paige (@KenziePaige_1 ) vs WWE (@WWE) Superstar Natalya (@NatbyNature) for the Burke!

‘It’s always our distinct honor to host this modern… pic.twitter.com/W0elZvYD0c — NWA (@nwa) April 25, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

