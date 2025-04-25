Cody Rhodes taking a break from the ring, Natalya booked for the Crockett Cup

Apr 25, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Cody Rhodes is currently at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida, enjoying a well-deserved break with his family after his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania.

– Kenzie Paige vs. WWE’s Natalya Neidhart for the NWA World Women’s Championship is set for May 17th at the 2300 Arena during The Crockett Cup.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Stevie Turner

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal