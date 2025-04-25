Cathy Kelley scheduled to transition in WWE, note on Hendry being Orton’s Wrestlemania opponent

Apr 25, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

– Backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley is officially set to transition to a manager role on WWE television, according to a F4WOnline report.

It was previously reported that Kelley had started training in the ring at the WWE PC in Orlando for a career in the ring or as a manager
It has now been confirmed that’s she’s schedule to become a manager soon in the company.

Randy Orton was given a list of several people and given the option of choosing his WrestleMania opponent after Kevin Owens was injured. Joe Hendry was his choice.

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

