Cathy Kelley scheduled to transition in WWE, note on Hendry being Orton’s Wrestlemania opponent
– Backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley is officially set to transition to a manager role on WWE television, according to a F4WOnline report.
It was previously reported that Kelley had started training in the ring at the WWE PC in Orlando for a career in the ring or as a manager
It has now been confirmed that’s she’s schedule to become a manager soon in the company.
SAY HIS NAME
AND HE APPEARS
AT WRESTLEMANIA!
pic.twitter.com/QVhx4qZxuU
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025
– Randy Orton was given a list of several people and given the option of choosing his WrestleMania opponent after Kevin Owens was injured. Joe Hendry was his choice.
(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)