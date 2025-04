Blair Davenport posts on update, plus Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, and Sting photograph

– Blair Davenport posted up saying she will be a free agent in 14 days.

14 Days

– New merch drop

– Exclusive content

– Free agent pic.twitter.com/dXAD57aLK8 — BEA PRIESTLEY (@BeaPriestley96) April 25, 2025

– WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Jerry “The King” Lawler and Jim Ross this past week in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email