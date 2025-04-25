Baron Corbin on WWE dropping Bayley from Wrestlemania, Liv Morgan says WWE fans need to shower

– While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bishop Dyer FKA Baron Corbin expressed his frustration with WWE at their decision to drop Bayley from the WrestleMania 41 card.

He said, “I’ve had a few days to kind of calm down because it made me extremely angry,” Dyer said bluntly. “F** you, that’s my sentiment. I mean, to do it to Bayley of all people. Someone who’s been there through COVID. Has made lemonade out of dogs*** repeatedly… is a model f**ing employee.”

– Liv Morgan (via Unlikely) says WWE fans stink are just nasty and badly need to shower after WrestleMania.

“Please shower. Are y’all dirty? Are y’all smelling? I don’t let y’all get close enough to me for me to smell your dirt. I don’t let any men get close enough to me, you know?

So I don’t even get in the vicinity to smell y’all’s nastiness. Yeah,, they don’t take a shower. What I can’t relate.”

