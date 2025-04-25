Alexa Bliss and Drew McIntyre updates, Mike Chioda posts photo with Matt Riddle

– Alexa Bliss was in Las Vegas for Wrestlemania weekend. She is not hurt and is just waiting for her WWE creative to kick off, reports PWInsider. The belief is she’ll be leading The Wyatt Sicks.

– Drew McIntyre is expected to move into the main event scene and enter the World title picture very soon following WrestleMania 41, according to @Wrestlevotes.

– Former WWE referee Mike Chioda posted:

