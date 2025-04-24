WWE expected to bring back Mania to Las Vegas, note on The Rock missing Mania, Dynamite viewership

– Andrew Baydala reports that WWE is expected to bring WrestleMania back to Las Vegas in the next 3-5 years. It was noted the company was extremely pleased with how things went in Las Vegas and is eager to return with the feeling that it was an ideal location for the biggest extravaganza of the year.

– The Rock not appearing at WrestleMania 41 has reportedly been the plan since last August.

“One time I was even told, I was actually told this, if you really want him there [at Wrestlemania] essentially go in there and report that he’s absolutely not coming because he might get so mad that he’ll come… People expected the day of the show, in the end, he would probably show up because it’s WrestleMania but he never at any point was scheduled to be on the show. It went back to August or maybe even earlier when he said he was not doing Mania this year. Not just not wrestling, he was not doing the show.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

– AEW Dynamite averaged 521,000 viewers; 0.14 P18-49 rating

