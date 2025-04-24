Tributes for Steve “Mongo” McMichael

Former Four Horsemen member and NFL hall of famer NFL star Steve “Mongo” McMichael passed away yesterday at age 67, and the sports world remembers …

WWE is saddened to learn that Steve “Mongo” McMichael has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to McMichael’s family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/X6At2TJwBQ — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2025

The NFL is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer Steve McMichael after a brave battle with ALS. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ENXTqfoqQk — NFL (@NFL) April 23, 2025

I’m very sad to learn that Steve “Mongo” McMichael has passed away. He impressed us with his toughness, he inspired us with his bravery, and he moved us with his perseverance. RIP Mongo

-DDP pic.twitter.com/hy8qSKZ4sc — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) April 24, 2025

With a heavy heart, we say goodbye to Steve McMichael, legendary defensive tackle of the Chicago Bears’ iconic 1985 Super Bowl-winning team. He passed away after a courageous battle with ALS. I feel fortunate to have known him during our time together at WCW. I’m sharing a photo… pic.twitter.com/B7QMqfpAMv — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) April 24, 2025

Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey on the passing of Steve McMichael: pic.twitter.com/L3IFPhSlIY — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 24, 2025

Rest In Peace Steve "Mongo" McMichael… pic.twitter.com/0i1KNFyBR1 — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) April 23, 2025

Godspeed, Steve “Mongo” McMichael. Whether it was on the field, local Chicagoland TV and radio, or eventually in the ring, you ALWAYS entertained me. All respect for your work ethic and that signature rebel spirit you carried throughout. Rest well, sir. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LTKr4wh62t — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) April 24, 2025

The CAC is saddened to hear that Steve McMichael, a legendary NFL defensive tackle, NFL Hall of Famer, WCW wrestler and member of the Four Horsemen has passed away. We send our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the world. Rest in peace, Steve. pic.twitter.com/lsoKx6Op7c — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) April 24, 2025

Please keep Steve mcmichael in your prayers. I met him once at a convention at the ecw arena. Such a cool guy with a magnetic personality that can make him the life of the party in any setting. pic.twitter.com/v4rDpIyDyq — Missy Hyatt (@missyhyatt) April 23, 2025

