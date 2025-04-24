Steve Austin congratulates Iyo Sky, Dominik Mysterio wants a hair vs. mask match

Apr 24, 2025 - by staff

– Stone Cold Steve Austin congratulated IYO SKY after her “killer match” with Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 41:

“That f—ing match was killer, that was a fucking great match, very physical. Congrats.”

(Behind the scenes of #WrestleMania 41)

– Dominik Mysterio wants to challenge PENTA in a Mask vs Hair match.

(translated from Spanish) “Hey Penta, you brave bastard. Now put your mask against my hair, come on, bitch, let’s see if you’re really brave now.”

(via netflixlatdeportes)

