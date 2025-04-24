Stephanie McMahon sees Logan Paul as a future WWE hall of famer, Topps posts WWE photo

– During a recent vlog, Logan Paul attended the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony jokingly expecting to be the lead inductee. Stephanie McMahon quickly set the record straight—while it’s not happening this year, she made it clear she sees him getting there eventually. So, typically, it would take a long time before you’d be inducted,” Stephanie told him. “I know you’re young, I think it will definitely happen. You’re so talented. You just have to not give up, right? Just stick with it, no matter what happens, just stick with it because it’s the journey that makes you. It’s their journey with you that makes it a success.

