Ryback says wresting can’t enjoy wrestling without complaining, CM Punk on WWE’s MVP

Apr 24, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Ryback says fans have become pathetic and can’t enjoy wrestling without complaining about everything.

CM Punk has named Liv Morgan as his MVP of WWE:

Speaking with Daniel Cormier on ESPN after WrestleMania 41, Punk said – “Over the course of the last year, to me, Liv Morgan has been my MVP.”

