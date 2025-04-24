Risa Sera announces her retirement, Arn Anderson pays tribute to Steve McMichal

– Risa Sera announced that she will retire on January 12th, 2026.

“I’m still in good health. As everyone has said, I think I can still do it. However, rather than facing the end in such a state, or rather being completely worn out and people saying, ‘Ah… that’s right. Sera… it can’t be helped, it’s time to retire,’ I want to be in good health until the very end and be missed by many. I want people to really miss me when I retire. I think there is value in retiring in that level of health, so I want to stay healthy until the very end and do my best to be true to myself, Risa Sera.”

– Arn Anderson pays tribute to the late Steve “Mongo” McMichael:

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

