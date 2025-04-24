Logan Paul says Steve Austin turned down lucrative endorsement deal for Prime

Apr 24, 2025 - by staff

– Logan Paul revealed that he and his team offered Stone Cold Steve Austin $1,000,000 to wear a PRIME bottle costume at WrestleMania 41.

Austin turned it down without hesitation!

Logan said, “Bro, we offered Steve a million dollars to be in the Prime bottle. He didn’t do it. Oh, he’s not the guy. I don’t care what number it is, he’s not getting in that bottle. Ever… ”

