John Cena’s latest movie Heads of State to premiere on July 2

Amazon MGM Studios announced that John Cena’s next movie, Heads of State, will premiere globally on the Prime streaming service on July 2, 2025.

The film is an action-packed comedy about the U.S. President, played by John Cena, and the UK Prime Minister, played by Idris Elba, who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world — if they can work together.

It features an all-star ensemble cast and joining Cena and Elba are Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle and Paddy Considine.

It is directed by Ilya Naishuller on a screenplay by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Harrison Query.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKy1dAqELo0zrOtPkf0eTMw

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

