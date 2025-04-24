Jamie Hayter reaches the Owen Hart Cup tournament final

Jamie Hayter booked the remaining spot in the Owen Hart Cup tournament women’s final and will now meet Mercedes Mone.

Hayter defeated Kris Statlander last night in the main event of Dynamite and Mone then came out to the top of the stage for a stare down.

The final will take place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 25, where the winner will receive an AEW Women’s title shot at the All In: Texas show.

In related news, “Hangman” Adam Page vs Kyle Fletcher in the remaining men’s semi final match will take place next week on Dynamite. The winner faces Will Ospreay in the final.

It's official! The FINALS of the Women's #OwenHartCup at #AEWDoN will be Jamie Hayter vs TBS Champion Mercedes Moné! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX@JmeHytr | @MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/K2V2GBbQyd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 24, 2025

Sunday, 5/25#AEW Double Or Nothing

8e/5p, LIVE on PPV Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Women's Final@MercedesVarnado vs @jmehytr At #AEWDoN we'll find out who will go on to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship at #AEWAllInTexas!#AEWDoN Sunday, 5/25 LIVE on PPV pic.twitter.com/d201gZQHHm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 24, 2025

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

