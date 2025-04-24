Jamie Hayter reaches the Owen Hart Cup tournament final

Apr 24, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

Jamie Hayter booked the remaining spot in the Owen Hart Cup tournament women’s final and will now meet Mercedes Mone.

Hayter defeated Kris Statlander last night in the main event of Dynamite and Mone then came out to the top of the stage for a stare down.

The final will take place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 25, where the winner will receive an AEW Women’s title shot at the All In: Texas show.

In related news, “Hangman” Adam Page vs Kyle Fletcher in the remaining men’s semi final match will take place next week on Dynamite. The winner faces Will Ospreay in the final.

