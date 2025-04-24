Dominick Mysterio calls WrestleMania win “super validating,” update on Bryan Danielson in AEW

– Tony Khan on Bryan Danielson, says he still works for AEW’s office:

“I talk to Bryan almost every day. He’s got a great mind for wrestling, and he’s somebody that I’m really pleased and blessed came into AEW and got involved with us. He’s a great person in and out of the ring. He’s a great leader in AEW.”

(source: Way of the Blade Podcast)

– Dominik Mysterio says his WrestleMania 41 win was “super validating.”

“It’s super validating. The fact that it’s my first Mania competing for a singles title. It’s also my first Mania without my deadbeat dad anywhere around me. It’s definitely an accomplishment for me.”

(Source: CBS Sports)

