Bianca Belair confirms finger injury, planned Wrestlemania 41 match reportedly changed

– WWE superstar Bianca Belair confirms finger injury after her triple threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41:

“Think I broke a finger. My fingers hurt, my feelings hurt. Nah, I’m so happy right now, that was amazing.

“Win or lose it’s WrestleMania. The Mania streak is over but you know what, I would prefer it to be IYO out of anybody, one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet. Can’t be mad at that.

“Congratulations to IYO. Rhea, I’m still coming for that ass. This ain’t over cause it’s your fault.”

(source: Behind the scenes of WrestleMania 41)

– WWE had real, early plans for Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch to reunite and team up around the Royal Rumble to face IYO SKY and Asuka at WrestleMania, but those plans changed at some point, according to PWInsider.

