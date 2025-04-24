Bayley on Michael Cole: “he really is the best”

Bayley praises Michael Cole:

“As much as I give him crap on TV, he’s somebody that… just Monday, I went on Pat’s bus with him. As I was getting ready, I was texting him, ‘Hey, where you at? I’m wrestling Liv, and I just have some notes to give you.’ And he’s like, ‘Hey, I’m on Pat’s bus, come on over.’ I’m like, ‘Okay’.

“So I went and sat with him and Pat, and just kind of gave him some notes, but he also asked, ‘So what’s going on with this, and what’s going on with that? How can we make this better?’ Because he kind of has an idea of the direction I want to go as a character.

“So he really is the best, and he really wants the best for everybody. Not everyone uses him as an outlet, but he’s so knowledgeable, and I’ve learned a lot from him.”

(source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

