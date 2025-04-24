4/24/25 TNA Impact Results

TNA iMPACT! Results – April 24, 2025

• Jacy Jayne defeats Rosemary

After the match, Fatal Influence went to attack again but Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee saved Rosemary

• Hardys a d The Nemeths brawl in The Hardys compound.The Nemeth Brothers have stole the TNA Tag Team Titles from The Hardys

• Mike Santana says “Sometimes you have to become a monster to fight the monsters of the world. At Rebellion, Ali comes face to face with that monster”

• Moose & JDC defeat Trey Miguel & Ace Austin

• Trey is bringing Sean Waltman back to TNA to help deal with The System

• Tessa Blanched defeats Missa Kate

After the match, Masha Slamovich attacks Tessa

• Joe Hendry & Elijah defeat Ethan Page & Frankie Kazarian after Ethan walked out on Kaz

