4/24/25 TNA Impact Results

TNA iMPACT! Results – April 24, 2025
• Jacy Jayne defeats Rosemary
After the match, Fatal Influence went to attack again but Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee saved Rosemary
• Hardys a d The Nemeths brawl in The Hardys compound.The Nemeth Brothers have stole the TNA Tag Team Titles from The Hardys
• Mike Santana says “Sometimes you have to become a monster to fight the monsters of the world. At Rebellion, Ali comes face to face with that monster”
• Moose & JDC defeat Trey Miguel & Ace Austin
• Trey is bringing Sean Waltman back to TNA to help deal with The System
• Tessa Blanched defeats Missa Kate
After the match, Masha Slamovich attacks Tessa
• Joe Hendry & Elijah defeat Ethan Page & Frankie Kazarian after Ethan walked out on Kaz