4/23 WWE Speed result (video), WWE announces NXT matches for next week

Apr 24, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Matches announced for next week’s NXT:

– WWE speed result:

Erik comes up short against El Grande Americano

next week:

Alex Shelley vs. El Grande Americano to determine Dragon Lee’s challenger

