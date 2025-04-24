4/23 WWE Speed result (video), WWE announces NXT matches for next week
– Matches announced for next week’s NXT:
– WWE speed result:
Erik comes up short against El Grande Americano
next week:
Alex Shelley vs. El Grande Americano to determine Dragon Lee’s challenger