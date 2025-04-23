WWE News and Notes

– WWE Battleground is coming to Tampa.

– Last night’s WWE NXT averaged 686,000 viewers; 0.17 P18-49 rating

– Charlotte Flair recently unfollowed Nia Jax on social media after Nia made jokes about Charlotte’s divorces during the WrestleMania Roast. The tension stems from Nia’s comments about Charlotte’s personal life, which some see as a betrayal given Charlotte’s past support for Nia, including helping her get in shape.

– Jade Cargill with Ricky Saints following her match against Naomi at Wrestlemania 41. Both seem to be in good spirits.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

