Vince Russo says he’s considering quitting wrestling, Hip hop star to appear on Dynamite, birthdays

– Vince Russo says he’s considering quitting wrestling before his planned date of 1/24/26, after sitting through “FOURTEEN HOURS of @WWE” in a weekend, calling it “absolutely INSANE.” Despite being paid, he says it’s not worth the time: “you have to leave the $ on the table.” He slammed TKO as “the GREEDIEST COMPANY” he’s ever seen, accusing them of ruining WWE for profit: “You BASTARDIZED your Product for the Almighty Buck.” Russo ended by saying WWE has “Literally Killed Former Fans like me.”

– Hip Hop legend Percy Miller aka “Master P” To Appear On AEW Dynamite Tonight!

TOMORROW, Wed 4/23

New Orleans, LA

Live, both East + West coast!

8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT@MasterPMiller live on

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! Don’t miss @AEWonTV!

– Happy birthday to…

– Also a Happy Birthday to Tony Atlas, Moose, Dominik Dijakovic & Jessie Godderz

