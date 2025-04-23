Vince Russo says he’s considering quitting wrestling, Hip hop star to appear on Dynamite, birthdays

Apr 23, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Vince Russo says he’s considering quitting wrestling before his planned date of 1/24/26, after sitting through “FOURTEEN HOURS of @WWE” in a weekend, calling it “absolutely INSANE.” Despite being paid, he says it’s not worth the time: “you have to leave the $ on the table.” He slammed TKO as “the GREEDIEST COMPANY” he’s ever seen, accusing them of ruining WWE for profit: “You BASTARDIZED your Product for the Almighty Buck.” Russo ended by saying WWE has “Literally Killed Former Fans like me.”

– Hip Hop legend Percy Miller aka “Master P” To Appear On AEW Dynamite Tonight!

– Happy birthday to…

– Also a Happy Birthday to Tony Atlas, Moose, Dominik Dijakovic & Jessie Godderz

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sol Ruca

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal