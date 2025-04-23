Video: Joe Hendry on finding out about doing the Wrestlemania match

Apr 23, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

“I found out about [WrestleMania] a week before. I had to sit on this for a week. I got a text from Triple H, saying, can you talk… Triple H says, ‘Listen, I’m sure you’re aware that, Randy needs an opponent.’ And yeah, that threw me off completely. I was in a state of shock, but I just knew there was a job to be done”

It was a huge moment for me, and what an honor to share the ring with Randy Orton. I just wrestled Randy Orton at WrestleMania. What is going on?”

