Ric Flair kicks off the Lakers game (video), WWE star needs surgery, 4/14 WWE Raw viewership

– WWE star Tama Tonga is reportedly out of action with an unknown injury that will require surgery. It was noted that there is currently no timeline for his return at this time. Sources believe last Friday’s attack by LA Knight on SmackDown was used to write Tama off television while he deals with the undisclosed issue.

– Ric Flair kicking off the Lakers game!

Ric Flair hit Lakers fans pregame with his famous "WOO!" pic.twitter.com/20L58TQjv4 — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2025

Mychal Thompson was ready to suit back up for the Lakers after his idol Ric Flair led the team out in Game 2! ️ WOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/9yz4xL8ZkW — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) April 23, 2025

– The April 14 episode of Raw was #9 on the Netflix Global chart for the week with 2,900,000 viewers.

