Ric Flair kicks off the Lakers game (video), WWE star needs surgery, 4/14 WWE Raw viewership

Apr 23, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE star Tama Tonga is reportedly out of action with an unknown injury that will require surgery. It was noted that there is currently no timeline for his return at this time. Sources believe last Friday’s attack by LA Knight on SmackDown was used to write Tama off television while he deals with the undisclosed issue.

Ric Flair kicking off the Lakers game!

– The April 14 episode of Raw was #9 on the Netflix Global chart for the week with 2,900,000 viewers.

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sol Ruca

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal