4/23/25 AEW Dynamite Recap

– AEW Dynamite opens with Master P introducing the new trios champions; Samoa Joe, Shibata, and Power House Hobbs. Joe talks about how the best city to celebrate in is New Orleans. The Death Riders come out and attack the OPPS. Joe ends up choking Moxley out, as that happens the new Elite come out to save the Death Riders. As they attack Swerve comes thru the crowd which makes the Bucks and Okada run up the ramp which then are met by Kenny Omega.

– Christian Cage tries to say Nick Wayne should be thanking him for winning the Ring of Honor TV title.

– In our opening contest on AEW Dynamite, Mark Briscoe defeats Ricochet in singles action.

Ricochet has real heat as the crowd jeers before the match starts. Ricochet is really heeling it up, as he hides in the ropes as Briscoe tries to attack. Briscoe takes Ricochet to the outside and continues to give him the business.

Ricochet hits a big kick on the apron but takes too long showboating and Briscoe regains the upper hand quickly. He throws Ricochet into the corner, but Ricochet pulls the ref in front of him, then launches an assault of his own.

It’s not long before Briscoe turns the tides again with his patented Redneck Kung Fu. He hits a fisherman buster for a near fall. Ricochet goes for a backslide, then hits a northern lights suplex and a brainbuster for a near fall of his own.

Ricochet hangs Mark up on the ropes twice, then hits a springboard 450 for a near fall. Mark regains the upper hand and gets a near fall of his own. Shortly after, Ricochet goes for a pin and tries to use the ropes for leverage but Briscoe counters into a pin of his own for the big win.

After the match, Ricochet hits Briscoe with a chair and makes to stab him with the golden scissors but Kevin Knight comes down for the save.

– FTR comes down to the ring to address us all, Stokely Hathaway interrupts Tony Schiavone during their intro and brings them out. Both guys shake Tony’s hand as if they’ve done no wrong.

Stokely mentions that FTR was suspended and fined, while other wrestlers light people on fire, stab people, and Moxley does all the crap that he does.

Stokely goes on to say that FTR will be reimbursed for their fine, and from now on, Hathaway is FTR’s agent. Cash Wheeler gets on the mic saying they put Danny Garcia first, they put Adam Copeland first, and they put AEW first and it got them nowhere.

Dax Harwood mentions that the Rock and Roll Express is in the building and invites them into the ring. Dax asks them what their best match was, then interrupts saying that the Midnight Express was better than them. He asks how old they are, and interrupts again. Rickey gets fed up and tells them they will not continue to interrupt.

Hathaway steps in and says there’s no hostility, and tries to give FTR shirts to the legends. In doing so, of course they attack and hit Ricky with a spike pile driver. Before they can do any more damage, Adam Cole and friends come down to make the save.

Always good to see the Rock and Roll express. I don’t think they need to be taking unnecessary bumps, but they probably came up with the idea themselves.

– Next on AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks defeats Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight in tag team action.

Bailey stats out against Matt Jackson, and the faces lay in the offense early on. The Bucks fight back with a flurry of kicks and a tandem face buster. We come back from break with Speedball hitting his patented kicks, and Kevin Knight tags in and hitting some offense capped off with a standing frog splash and a near fall.

Matt then hits two northern lights suplexes on Kevin and a third on Kevin and Speedball at the same time. The bucks hit some more tandem offense for a near fall on Knight, he tags Speedball back in but the Bucks maintain control.

After exchanging kicks and lariats all four guys are down at the same time. And shortly after that, we get a real life game of chicken….Kevin Knight eventually hits a big springboard splash for a near fall on Nick Jackson.

The guys get up to some extracurriculars on the outside, the Bucks hit the Doomsday Device on Knight. They Take Speedball out and go for the BTE trigger on Knight but he counters.

Ricochet comes down for a quick distraction, and the Bucks hit the trigger for the win.

– Toni Storm issues an eliminator challenge for AEW Collision and Queen Aminata accepts it.

– MVP and the Hurt Syndicate come out and talk about how they hurt people. MJF comes out and tries to get the 3 thumbs up. MVP and Shelton both give the thumbs up, Shelton says its not because of the ladies its because of MVP. Max talks to Bobby Lashely and apologies for being Max. Before Lashely answers Max offers his car. Max gives Bobby the keys, himself and Shelton get in the car, slowly start to drive and then Lashely gives the thumbs down and speeds off AEW Dynamite.

– Next on AEW Dynamite, Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander defeat Will Ospreay and Brody King in tag team action.

Ospreay and Takeshita start the match off. The heels work together early to isolate Ospreay. He fights back with a headscissors and an arm drag. He tags Brody in and the faces start gaining some momentum.

We come back from break and the heels are working Ospreay over again, trying to isolate him from Brody. He is still able to make a quick tag after a double Pele kick. Takeshita hits a kick to the gut, but pays with a big time clothesline. Brody then dives to the outside onto both guys. He stacks them up in a chair and hits a cross body on both.

Ospreay and King work together with tandem offense for a near fall as Josh Alexander breaks up the pin on Takeshita. Takeshita then gains the upper hand on Ospreay and hits a huge Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall.

Brody King re enters the equation vs Alexander. Josh tries to piledrive King but fails spectacularly. Brody hits a discus elbow and another big lariat for a near fall. He then nails a cannonball on Alexander and goes for the pin, but Lance Archer distracts the ref.

Ospreay returns and dives onto Archer on the outside. Alexander takes him out again, then Takeshita and Alexander gang up on Brody. He kicks out of the first pin, but Takeshita hits the big knee and Josh hits the piledriver with help for the win.

– In our main event on AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter defeats Kris Statlander to advance to the finals of the women’s Owen Hart tournament.

The ladies are evenly matched as expected, and each hits a shoulder block on the other. Hayter gains the upper hand early with a German suplex followed by a meteora in the corner for a near fall.

Statlander builds some offense of her own, but misses a moonsault on the outside and Hayter capitalizes with another big knee. We come back from break and both ladies are landing shots, but Kris hits a huge German suplex of her own for a very near fall.

Hayter sinks in a modified triangle on Kris, but Statlander makes her pay with an electric chair face buster. Again, they go back and forth swinging for the fences with discus lariats that miss. Hayter hits a Hayt Breaker for a near fall. Hayter goes for the ripcord clothesline but Kris counters and hits a 450 for a near fall.

Both competitors hit desperate offense on the turnbuckle, but Kris wins the exchange. She goes to jump on Jamie, but Hayter clotheslines the living hell out of her in mid air. She then hits her ripcord closthesline for the big win.

