Greater Orlando Sports Commission gets $18 million to bid for upcoming WWE events

The Orlando Business Journal is reporting that the Orange County Commissioners on Tuesday approved millions in a budget to lure WWE and UFC events to the city.

$18 million out of the $29.46 million requested are going to the Greater Orlando Sports Commission to drive Orlando’s bids in securing multiple WWE events, including WrestleMania in 2031.

Greater Orlando Sports Commission President and CEO Jason Siegel added that the commission is “in the process of bidding on the events and the WWE is in conversation with roughly two dozen other cities on various events.”

On a related note, the city is also trying to lure the Jacksonville Jaguars to move to Orlando. The Jags are owned by Shahid Khan, the father of AEW President Tony Khan.