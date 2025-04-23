Former WCW star and NFL great Steve “Mongo” McMichael passes away

WCW legend and former NFL star Steve “Mongo” McMichael has passed away. Ric Flair paid tribute to his fellow Four Horsemen member, honoring his legacy and their shared history in wrestling.

With deep sorrow, I share that Steve McMichael passed at 5:28 PM after a brave fight with #ALS, surrounded by loved ones. I’m grateful to have been with him in his final moments. Please keep Steve and his family your prayers. #Bears — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) April 23, 2025

ESPN confirms:

NFL Hall of Famer Steve “Mongo” McMichael, a stalwart member of the dominant Chicago Bears famed “46 defense” of the 1980s who ranks second in franchise history with 92.5 sacks, has died at the age of 67, the NFL announced Wednesday.

McMichael was diagnosed with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2021. He was scheduled to be moved into hospice care on Wednesday.

The World Just Lost The Incredible Steve “Mongo” McMichael! He Was My Best Friend Through It All! An Amazing Athlete And Human Being! I Have The Fondest Memories Working With Him, And This Is An Extremely Heartbreaking Loss For Me! I Love You Mongo! You Fought One Hell Of A… pic.twitter.com/yq2YHfWKmf — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 23, 2025

AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of pro wrestler and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Steve “Mongo” McMichael. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/fC2IzmsDVV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2025

