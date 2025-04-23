Former WCW star and NFL great Steve “Mongo” McMichael passes away

Apr 23, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

WCW legend and former NFL star Steve “Mongo” McMichael has passed away. Ric Flair paid tribute to his fellow Four Horsemen member, honoring his legacy and their shared history in wrestling.

ESPN confirms:

NFL Hall of Famer Steve “Mongo” McMichael, a stalwart member of the dominant Chicago Bears famed “46 defense” of the 1980s who ranks second in franchise history with 92.5 sacks, has died at the age of 67, the NFL announced Wednesday.

McMichael was diagnosed with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2021. He was scheduled to be moved into hospice care on Wednesday.

Post Category: News     Tags:

One Response

  1. DB says:
    April 23, 2025 at 9:16 pm

    R.I.P. Steve McMichael. Condolences for his family, friends, and fans.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sol Ruca

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal