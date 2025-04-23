DDP praises Karrion Kross (video), Austin hails Bayley, Jacob Fatu on his first WrestleMania appearance

– Jacob Fatu has spoke about his first ever WrestleMania appearance:

“I went from looking out of a jail cell window… to looking out an airplane window. To be in Vegas and headlined by Roman with Fatus on the show is just truly special.”

– Stone Cold Steve Austin has hailed WWE star Bayley as a “class act” and a “future Hall of Famer” in response to comments she made to Chris Van Vliet in which she said she doesn’t feel at the same level as Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch yet:

“Very humble. Class act. Future Hall of Famer. That’s the bottom line”

– Diamond Dallas Page (via Ariel Helwani) praises Karrion Kross

DDP praises Karrion Kross “That kid I see at some point really getting that break.” (Ariel Helwani)pic.twitter.com/BK5ZYG3CRC — Vick (@Vick_8122) April 23, 2025

“That kid I see at some point really getting that break.”

