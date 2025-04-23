Blair Davenport recently opened up about her WWE release

Blair Davenport recently opened up about her recent WWE release and shared her excitement for the future while showing nothing but love and support for her former colleagues. Reflecting on her departure, she explained, “Because I was part of a big release, I think it was just budget cuts to really make up their contract… So there’s no… I don’t have any negative feelings or anything like that. It’s just the job, isn’t it? It’s the business. So it’s just the way it goes really.” She assured fans not to worry, adding, “Oh, don’t be upset for me. It was fine. It’s fine. It’s just this job, isn’t it? It’s the way it goes, you know.”

Blair is focused on the future and eager to return to her roots, saying, “I’m excited to kind of get back to my roots a bit and do my own thing again.” She expressed a passion for her past work outside WWE: “I did love doing stuff in Japan. I love doing stuff all over the UK,” and noted a new adventure on the horizon: “I’m excited to actually do the Indies in America, because I’ve never actually really done the Indies here at all.”

Despite her own transition, Blair celebrated the success of her peers, especially Lyra Valkyria: “Obviously Lyra—she’s one of my best friends—just had a massive WrestleMania moment, and she’s only been in the company or on main rosters… so that’s huge for her.” She also praised others on the rise: “Same with Tiffany—really happy for Tiffany that she’s getting a big spotlight,” and added, “I’m excited for people like Roxanne, Cora—all those up-and-coming girls who are very obviously gonna get called up any day now.”

Blair also gave a sweet shout-out to Giulia—“Giulia is my drinking buddy”—and to her travel companion, Piper: “Piper was my road trip buddy. Not Billy Piper.”

Wrapping it all up, Blair reassured her fans that she’s not disappearing: “You guys will definitely still see me wrestling somewhere or other. So yes, don’t worry.” Her outlook remains upbeat and full of anticipation as she steps into the next chapter of her career.

