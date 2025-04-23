Bayley says Mercedes Mone continues to watch and support her

Bayley talks how she and Mercedes Monè watch and support each other in different companies:

“When I’ve gone to watch her wrestle, it was a thing where we had to have a conversation with me in the office was like, is this okay?

They told me, like I said, the do’s and the don’ts. On her side and with her, everything’s fine. But I don’t ever want to disrespect WWE.

I don’t ever want to come off bad or like a traitor or anything like that. I love wrestling. If there’s one thing that the fans know or that WWE knows is like, I love this and I’m going to support any type of wrestling or any company.

But wherever my best friend goes, I have to, I want to be there for her and she’s been there for me. There’s been shows that she’s come to and nobody knows. Big moments for me and I’m not going to say when they were.But she’s been in the crowd.”

(Via Chris Van Vliet)

