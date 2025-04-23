Bayley: “I don’t feel that I’m at a level of Charlotte or a Becky”

Bayley opened up about feeling like she’s been treated as less than her peers Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, despite sharing a similar journey through WWE. In a candid reflection, she admitted, “But there’s also a part of me that feels and agrees with them. I was just telling Lyra this the other day. We’ve been doing a lot of bonding. I don’t feel that I’m at a level of Charlotte or a Becky.” Despite her deep roots in WWE’s women’s division, she still sees a gap: “We came up together and I wrestled Charlotte in her first match ever, I was signed to WWE before Becky. So to me, they’re up here, and I’m just not there yet.” She speculated this may influence how others see or judge her, adding, “Maybe that’s kind of where people base it off, or where they judge it, or whatever.”

Bayley acknowledged the visible signs of this perceived difference, pointing out, “I don’t get on the press conference. I don’t get on the posters. I don’t get to do the talk shows.” Even though she maintains strong, professional relationships backstage, she’s still left wondering what more she needs to do: “I don’t know what else to do, and it’s not like [there’s an issue], there’s no heat backstage or anything like that.” She emphasized her positive standing within WWE, saying, “Hunter and I have a really good relationship. Bruce and I have a really good relationship, all the TR, I have such a good relationship with them, and I’ve always been professional.”

Even when supporting friends at other shows, she’s remained respectful and mindful of WWE’s expectations: “We’ve had those conversations of like, the do’s and the don’ts, and that was a little too much. We’ve had those conversations, so I think we’re at a real respect level.” She also acknowledged Triple H’s public praise for her, recalling, “Hunter has gone on a press conference being like, Bayley’s this, Bayley’s this, she’s everything that you could possibly want out of a superstar, which I appreciate.”

Still, the core question lingers in her mind: “But it’s like alright, well what do I need to do to get me there?” Bayley’s honesty reveals both her humility and frustration as she continues striving for the same spotlight her peers receive, despite her contributions and dedication.

