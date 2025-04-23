An emotional CM Punk says thanks for WrestleMania main event

It has been quite the week for CM Punk as he got to main event his first WrestleMania ever.

Punk got a tremendous video package before he appeared on stage and was the last one to walk in for the main event and the last one out of the ring at WrestleMania 41 Saturday

“There’s too many people to thank. I didn’t get here alone. I’ve been lifted up and comforted in bad times by people, family, who have always believed in me,” the Chicago native wrote in a post on social media.

“It wasn’t a straight road. I took the long way. Along that way I’ve learned lessons. I’ve been wrong. I’ve been right. I’ve been mean. I’ve been humbled. I’m grateful for all the lumps. The good and the bad,” he continued.

Punk said that what’s certain is that you get back what you put in, although maybe not instantly or not the next day.

“But never say never. With a full heart and gratitude that goes to 11, I’m overwhelmed and in search of the perfect words to describe my last few days. Thank you. I love you. If it was the last one, it may very well have been the best one,” Punk concluded.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

