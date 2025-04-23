AEW moves two ROH shows, cancels one Collision taping

AEW announced several changes to its upcoming schedule which will affect mainly ROH shows.

The ROH Supercard of Honor has been moved to Friday, July 11 at the Esports Arena in Arlington, Texas as part of the All In: Texas week. The show was originally set for Friday, May 2 at the Broadwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A full refund for those tickets are available at points of purchase.

The ROH Death Before Dishonor show has now been moved to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Friday, September 5. Ticket information will be released soon.

Also, the May 17 episode of Collision from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, has been canceled. Refunds are available at points of purchase.

That Collision will now be part of a special Beach Break taping on Wednesday, May 14 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

