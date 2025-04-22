WWE Takeover weekend in Perth, Australia set for October

Apr 22, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE is returning to Perth, Australia in October of this year, but exact dates have not been announced yet.

During WrestleMania last night it was revealed that a WWE Takeover of Perth will feature Smackdown, a premium live event, and Raw following each other, with all shows taking place from the RAC Arena.

WWE announced its return to Perth last month following a successful Elimination Chamber premium live event last year where over 52,000 fans attended the show held at the Optus Stadium.

John Cena is being advertised for the show and will be the last time he wrestles in Australia as part of his farewell tour.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

