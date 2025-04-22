WWE selling a Hendry tee, Rock says Cody will turn down the road, Smackdown viewership, NXT note
– WWE Smackdown on 4/18 averaged 1,741,000 viewers; 0.55 P18-49 rating.
– The Rock spoke (via the Pat McAfee show) about Travis Scott and also said Cody Rhodes will turn heel down the road. “Down the line, I like the idea of that… this idea of way down the road, give him a reason to turn not based on the titles, but his soul and what that means, that affects generations.”
– WWE posted:
– WWE have released a Joe Hendry WrestleMania 41 t-shirt:
