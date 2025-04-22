WWE, NXT REPORT, 4/22/25

Join us tonight for the post Stand and Deliver show and Wrestlemania. Coverage begins at 8pm with Booker T, Corey Graves and Vic Joseph on the call.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin

NXT Women’s Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Roxanne Perez

Stand and Deliver fallout.

Match 1. WWE Tag Champs, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan VS Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin

Gigi has the first notable moment in the match with a slam and crossbody on Raquel, but Rodriguez reverses it for a slam. Gigi then gets tossed off the top by Live to the floor. Paxley then moonsaults the champs on the floor from the ring. Back from break, Liv is suplexing Tatum and tagging in Raquel. Tatum eats some stiff forearms, but reverses a suplex into a DDT. Gigi tags in with a reverse Russian and a snap suplex on Liv. Raquel tags in is rolled up by two by Tatum. Gigi corkscrews her off the top. Tatum hits a 450 for two. Liv hits a code breaker. Raquel lands a powerbomb on Gigi and Liv ends it with an oblivion.

Winners, Tag Champs, Liv and Raquel

Penn and Teller have a segment with Lexis King setting up a title defense tonight. It is a surprise opponent.

Ricky Saints heads out for an in ring promo. The N American champ runs down his match Ethan Page. Lexis King comes out and says he wants a shot next week and he will put the Heritage Cup on the line. Ricky accepts. Fatal Attraction has an altercation backstage and it looks like Fallon Henley is on the outs.

Match 2. Lexis King (C) VS Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup

Dar was the champ for 790 days and tonight he makes his return. Dar lands a pump kick and basement dropkick for two. Dar then mocking King’s beard. King eventually lands a running basement knee to the back. He then starts throwing hands and boots to the face. The two trade superkicks, with King getting a two count. King misses a swanton. Dar lands some backfists and a back elbow to get the pin.

Winner and New Heritage Cup Champion, Noam Dar

Roxanne Perez cuts a backstage promo on Stephanie Vaquer backstage.

Match 3. Fallon Henley (still with Fatal Attraction) VS Thea Hail

The tension with Fallon and her team is noticeable. Hail starts quickly and gets a rollup, and a few takedowns. Henley kicks Hail, but misses a splash in the corner an is taken down with some double axes. Henley suplexes Hail to the floor. Jacy Jane misses kicking Hail and kicks Henley. Jasmine Nyx then is kicked off the apron by Hail. Hail taps Fallon with arm bar.

Winner, Thea Hail

NXT Champ, Oba Femi comes out in street clothes. He runs down his latest successful title defense. He gives props to Je’Von Evans. Trick Williams comes out and they verbally go at it, then the music hits and out comes Joe Hendry, the TNA Champion. Joe tells Trick to stop being entitled bitch. Trick tells Joe to go back to TNA. Joe then turns to Oba. Trick tries to push Joe and then Joe and Oba dispose of Trick and face off as the segment ends. It looks like a match between the two is coming.

Stacks is seen in the desert. A car pulls up and Luca pulls up. Luca tells him to make things right. Stacks tells him to be quiet. The screen goes black with Luca realizing things are about to get bad.

Sol Ruca and Zaria have an exchange with Liv and Raquel. Trick is shown destroying the backstage set.

Match 4. Je’Von Evans and Myles Borne (with Wren Sinclair) VS Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin (with Cutler James and Saquon Shugars of Darkstate)

We have a makeshift partner ship with Borne and Evans against Darkstate. With that, Evans and Borne work over Dion. Griffin tags in and Evans and Borne throw some outstanding dropkicks. Evans dives to the floor, but Griffin catches him. Borne than dives and takes Darkstate out. Back from break, Griffin is tossing Griffin around the ring. Evans is then doubled in the corner. Evans makes a tag and Borne comes in hot. He really reminds me of Randy Orton. Evans re-enters from the air. He fails on a dive to Griffin on the floor. Lennox spinebusters Myles and then he is double powerbombed and pinned.

Winners, Darkstate.

Inamura and Briggs get a title shot next week granted from Ava.

Tony D’Angelo and Rizzo are worried since they haven’t seen Luca in a while. They are are in a hotel. Tony says regardless he is going after Stacks. He tells Rizzo to not go home. He says it isn’t safe for her there.

Ricky Saints is shown backstage. He says he is going to face Lexis King next week. Ethan Page walks up and stares at him. Just then King jumps Saints. Page laughs and says we will take this up next time as Saints lays on the ground helpless.

Andre Chase pulls out the Chase U sweater and yells for everyone, “We are back baby!”

Main Event. NXT Champion, Stephanie Vaquer VS Roxanne Perez

The two work the mat for a few mins to start off. Neither gain much of an advantage. Steph finally lands a belly to back. Roxanne bails to the apron and rakes the eyes. Commercial Break. Steph delivers a crossbody to the ramp and then the knee faceplant move mid ring. Roxanne catches Steph on the top rope and yanks her to the floor. She misses a pop rocks and Steph dragon leg whips her. They trade roll ups and eventually Roxanne locks on a crossface. Eventually Steph hits the SBD and it is over.

Winner, Stephanie Vaquer.

Guilia comes out and glares at Vaquer. Then Jordynne Grace does the same as the show ends.

