WWE contract notes for Rusev and Lana, Shawn Michaels and Naomichi Marufuji (photo)

– Deadline reports that Rusev (Miro Barnyashev) signed a two-year deal with WWE.

Lana (CJ Perry) – Rusev’s wife, manager and producing partner – has signed a WWE Legends contract

The deals were negotiated by their agents, Paradigm.

Who will DARE step up to RUSEV? #RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/FctGvMcF8U

– Shawn Michaels with NOAH’s Naomichi Marufuji.

Great to catch up with @noah_marufuji_ today.

Always enjoy talking shop with our partners at @noah_ghc. Exciting things ahead as we explore what the future could look like! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7DMpUrznKz

— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 22, 2025