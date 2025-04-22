WWE contract notes for Rusev and Lana, Shawn Michaels and Naomichi Marufuji (photo)

Apr 22, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Deadline reports that Rusev (Miro Barnyashev) signed a two-year deal with WWE.

Lana (CJ Perry) – Rusev’s wife, manager and producing partner – has signed a WWE Legends contract

The deals were negotiated by their agents, Paradigm.

Shawn Michaels with NOAH’s Naomichi Marufuji.

