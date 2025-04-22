WWE contract notes for Rusev and Lana, Shawn Michaels and Naomichi Marufuji (photo)
– Deadline reports that Rusev (Miro Barnyashev) signed a two-year deal with WWE.
Lana (CJ Perry) – Rusev’s wife, manager and producing partner – has signed a WWE Legends contract
The deals were negotiated by their agents, Paradigm.
– Shawn Michaels with NOAH’s Naomichi Marufuji.
Great to catch up with @noah_marufuji_ today.
Always enjoy talking shop with our partners at @noah_ghc. Exciting things ahead as we explore what the future could look like! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7DMpUrznKz
