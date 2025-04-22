WrestleMania 41 declared as “the most successful event in WWE history”

TKO has officially declared WrestleMania 41 as “the most successful event in WWE history,” shattering records across the board at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Here are the highlights from their press release:

• Gate: WrestleMania 41 generated the largest gate in WWE history, drawing a combined 124,693 fans over two nights at Allegiant Stadium.

• Viewership: The event was the most-viewed WrestleMania ever, with viewership up 114% from last year’s record at WrestleMania XL, thanks in part to streaming on both Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix internationally.

• Merchandise: Onsite merchandise sales, in partnership with Fanatics, soared over 45% compared to last year’s record, with ecommerce sales up 86%, making it the highest-grossing WWE event ever.

• Sponsorship: WrestleMania 41 featured a record 28 partners, setting an all-time high for sponsorship revenue.

• Hospitality: On Location, WWE’s exclusive hospitality partner, saw a 75% increase in sales and packages.

• WWE World: The five-day WWE World fan experience drew over 50,000 attendees, up 21% from last year, becoming the most-attended WWE fan convention ever.

• Social: WrestleMania 41 became the most socially viewed WWE event of all time, generating 1.1 billion social views over the weekend. WWE’s YouTube channel also had its most-viewed day ever on WrestleMania Sunday.

“The record-breaking weekend was highlighted by John Cena defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Seth Rollins winning a Triple Threat Match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk, IYO SKY retaining the Women’s World Championship, and the return of Becky Lynch, among other major moments.

WrestleMania 41’s unprecedented success cements its place as a milestone event in WWE’s history, both in the ring and at the box office.”

