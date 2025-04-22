What is next for The Rock, The Rock loves Jacob Fatu, Chelsea Green challenges Nikki Bella (video)

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just revealed that filming for his new movie with Martin Scorsese where he plays a ruthless Hawaiian crime boss starts early next year.

– The Rock loves Jacob Fatu:

"I love Jacob Fatu and he's flying at a different level.. The last event that I was at I gave him the biggest hug and he told me that this saved his life.. He delivers his soul and passion when he's out there" ~ @TheRock #PMSLive https://t.co/Rz0b9d0P5R pic.twitter.com/Dvc7g8xBh8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 22, 2025

— Chelsea Green (via WWE on X) officially challenges Nikki Bella to a match at SummerSlam this year in New Jersey.

Chelsea Green calls out Nikki Bella for SummerSlam Nikki Bella was reportedly one of the stars pitched to face Green in an open challenge at WrestleMania 41. (Xfinity)pic.twitter.com/WIui94owol — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 22, 2025

“I’m calling out Nikki Bella. Nikki, SummerSlam is only a few months away, honey, here I am. At this point, I’m giving Diva, I’m giving President, I’m giving everything that you used to give… I’m fearless. So here I am waiting.”

