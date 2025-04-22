What is next for The Rock, The Rock loves Jacob Fatu, Chelsea Green challenges Nikki Bella (video)

Apr 22, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just revealed that filming for his new movie with Martin Scorsese where he plays a ruthless Hawaiian crime boss starts early next year.

– The Rock loves Jacob Fatu:

Chelsea Green (via WWE on X) officially challenges Nikki Bella to a match at SummerSlam this year in New Jersey.

“I’m calling out Nikki Bella. Nikki, SummerSlam is only a few months away, honey, here I am. At this point, I’m giving Diva, I’m giving President, I’m giving everything that you used to give… I’m fearless. So here I am waiting.”

Post Category: News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

McKenzie Mitchell‏

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal