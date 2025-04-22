Video: The Rock shares his thoughts on WrestleMania 41 weekend

The Rock gives his thoughts on WrestleMania 41 weekend:

“I was very happy to see these numbers, and it’s reflective of the growth of WWE, and my role is to continue to cast the net further, and reach for more, so I love that every year we keep breaking records and gaining new fans.”

#PMSLive

"I loved the finish of the main event on Saturday night..

"John Cena isn't a bad guy but he's telling the truth now..

You can feel that in his delivery and I give John so much credit..

#PMSLive

— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 22, 2025