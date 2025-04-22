Video: The Rock shares his thoughts on WrestleMania 41 weekend

Apr 22, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

The Rock gives his thoughts on WrestleMania 41 weekend:

“I was very happy to see these numbers, and it’s reflective of the growth of WWE, and my role is to continue to cast the net further, and reach for more, so I love that every year we keep breaking records and gaining new fans.”

