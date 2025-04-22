Update on Joe Hendry’s status with TNA, Gunther attacks the Raw announcers (videos)

– WWE had already started lining up Joe Hendry for the match before Kevin Owens publicly announced his neck injury. The wheels were in motion, and many in TNA reportedly only found out “for sure on Saturday,” just hours before the match took place. Hendry wasn’t listed internally on WWE’s production run sheets, helping keep the surprise tightly under wraps. Though Hendry is still under TNA contract, it was also confirmed that the deal is set to expire sometime within the next 12 months.

(source: Fightful Select)

– As seen on Raw last night:

Gunther is Irate at the commentary desk. Michael Cole insights an attack by saying he’s not the one that taps out.

Gunther proceeds to lock Cole in the sleeper before Pat hits Gunther with a forearm. This only worsens the former Champions anger as he locks Pat in the sleeper for an uncomfortably long time, causing Pat to be assisted to the back.

As we come back from break, Joe Tessitore is on commentary. Cole has been given the rest of the night off but refuses. “I’m not going to let some bully tell me how to do my job”

