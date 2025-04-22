Universal Championship retired, The Rock came up with the “sell your soul” story, Satomura note, more

– On Pat McAfee’s show, The Rock stated that Ari Emanuel called him about ‘Elimination Chamber’ and said, “We need your help, ticket sales are slow. But how do we create a Chamber that people must tune in to see, will the FINAL BOSS show up?” Rock tells that he came up with the “sell your soul” story for Cody Rhodes, which was then changed by Triple H to be John Cena.

– The Universal Championship is now officially listed as Retired on WWE’s website, with Roman Reigns recognized as the final champion. Cody Rhodes was listed as the last champion until his recent loss. The WWE Championship remains active and is still listed separately.

– Meiko Satomura’s retirement match will be a tag team event for Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling. Meiko Satomura & Manami vs. Chichiro Hashimoto & Aja Kong.

– Happy Birthday to Ezekiel Jackson.

