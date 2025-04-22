The Rock explains why he didn’t appear at Wrestlemania 41, thoughts on Uso, Cena, Rollins, more

The Rock puts over Jey Uso.

“We have now created a number of big stars… Jey Uso… YEET”

– The Rock on why he didn’t show up at WrestleMania:

“If we insert Final Boss at the finish where do we go? There’s other commitments that I have. The spotlight should just be on John (Cena). 17 time, heel champion. The anchoring storyline is how John is going to ruin professional wrestling, but the souls… we are coming back to it.”

– The Rock revealed that a certain top guy, who he calls the “Superman” of WWE, told him, “my soul is for sale when it’s time.” The Rock’s response? “I love it, let’s do it.”

– The Rock on what selling your soul means: “selling your soul is like having a magic wand… whatever your thoughts – The Final Boss will make it happen”

– The Rock on John Cena as a heel champ: “John is now going to go on and have this insane run as a heel”

– The Rock on Mount Rushmore of Wrestling: “John Cena is now without doubt on the Mount Rushmore – I always had Dusty (Rhodes) but he now goes to the back with me raising my eye brows looking” … “Cena has legitimized himself without question as the GOAT”

– The Rock on Seth Rollins: “Seth Rollins is our Superman”

– The Rock not totally happy with WrestleMania? “Feel like a couple of things could have been better”

