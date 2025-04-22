The list of celebrities who appeared at WrestleMania 41

As it is every year, WrestleMania is a hot ticket for celebrities and this year was no different.

Celebs who appeared on night one include NFL player George Kittle, musical artists Lil Yachty, UFC’s Dana White and Israel Adesanya, actor Stephen Amell, music producer Rick Rubin, popular magician and illusionist Criss Angel, and Bill Simmons. Jelly Roll performed the God Bless America song before the show started.

Night two had musical artists Quavo, Flavor Flav, and Rich The Kid, NFL player Jahmyr Gibbs, UFC’s Merab Dvalishvili, Colby Covington, and former fighter Daniel Cormier, DJ Metro Boomin, boxer Terence Crawford, and actors Dean Norris, Rana Daggubati, and Vanessa Hudgens, who is now a mainstay when it comes to WWE PLEs! Also performing the national anthem was Ava Max.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who was set to host The Roast of WrestleMania after night two, was also at ringside and booed out of the building.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

